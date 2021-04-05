Carrie Underwood On 'Being Together All Day' With Mike Fisher Amid Lockdown

Romance was put to the test amid the lockdown, but Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher seemed to pass with flying colors.

Ahead of her live virtual concert in support of her gospel album, My Savior, on Easter Sunday (April 4), Underwood, 38, took to CBS Sunday Morning and spoke about her dynamic with Fisher, 40, and their sons during the pandemic. "Well, my husband did say, 'You know what? I like you.' And I was like, 'I like you, too,'" she explained of the pair’s quality time. "Like, it's kinda weird. He's like, 'No, you know you love someone, but it's like, when you are off doing your own thing, and then, you know, you come have dinner together, you don't really have to, like, deal with each other that much.’”

"We've been together, and some couples kinda get stronger, and you see some go the other way. And so, like, we were really good at being together all day, every day," she recalled Fisher telling her at one point.

As for their sons, Isaiah Michael, 6, and Jacob Bryan, 2, Underwood said it was a silver lining to sit in one place and watch her boys grow up. "Just getting to wake up every morning and see them, and put them to bed every night, my husband was like, 'How many dinners have we sat at this table?' And I'm like, 'Well, there's 52 weeks in a year, seven days a week.' I was like, 'You can do the math!'"