'I Mean, It's Whatever': Woman Got Wrong Arizona Coordinates Tattooed
By Ginny Reese
April 28, 2021
A woman from St. Louis was trying to get a spontaneous tattoo of a meaningful location, but ended up in an unfortunate situation instead.
Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the Bri Pritchett, 24, was trying to have the coordinates of Sedona, Arizona tattooed on her shoulder. Instead, she accidentally got the coordinates of a random spot somewhere in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Chile.
Sedona holds a special place in Pritchett's heart. She and her boyfriend took a trip there to celebrate getting their COVID-19 vaccines. She said that she fell in love with it.
Pritchett said, "I love Sedona. Loved it. I went on hikes near there to have a little break. Sororities and fraternities hung out at a local creek. It was a meaningful place for me and got me through some tough times in college."
She wanted to commemorate the trip with the tattoo of the coordinates. She explained, "So, I was standing in Sedona and looking around the downtown area, and I dropped a pin in Google maps. My boyfriend and I had talked about it the whole trip and decided to just walk in."
She got the coordinates 34° 52' 12" S 111° 45' 36" W tattooed, but Sedona's coordinates are actually 34° 52' 12" N 111° 45' 36" W. One letter changed it all.
"I was so close," she said.
"Figuring it out on my own was fun," Pritchett continued. "The first hour I was like, oh my gosh I can’t believe I messed that up so royally."
Changing out the "S" for an "N" could be a an easy fix, but she has decided to keep it. She said, "It'll be a good story."
Photo: Getty Images