These 17 Costco Pharmacies In Arizona Will Be Offering The COVID Vaccine

You can now add Costco to the list of businesses offering the COVID-19 vaccine, reported AZ Family.

The warehouse retailer announced on Thursday that is would be receiving doses of the vaccination at select stores throughout the country.

Of the select stores, 17 Arizona locations were chosen.

Most of the stores are in the Phoenix area, but there are others near Prescott and Tucson as well.

Here are the 17 Costco locations in Arizona that will be receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine:

Avondale

Cave Creek

Chandler

Gilbert

Southeast Gilbert

Glendale

Mesa

North Phoenix

Paradise Valley

Prescott

Scottsdale

Surprise

Tempe

Thomas Road

Tucson

Northwest Tucson

Southwest Tucson

Availability and eligibility for the vaccine will vary by location.

Costco's website states:

"Our pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available, in accordance with CDC and state guidelines.

Costco is only receiving a limited number of vaccine doses, and most of them will be the Moderna vaccine.

Click here to schedule a vaccine appointment at Costco.

It is unclear of when each location will be receiving the doses of the vaccine.

Photo: Getty Images