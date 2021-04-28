Feedback

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Want To 'Remain Friends' After Split

By Emily Lee

April 28, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently called off their engagement after intense speculation began swirling about their relationship status. Despite their romantic relationship not working out, Lopez and Rodriguez hope to stay important parts of each other's lives.

"Jennifer and Alex are figuring out how to be exes and still remain friends," a source told People after the former couple was spotted dining together in Los Angeles earlier this week. They reportedly met up to "talk business and how to move forward in a friendly way."

While Lopez and Rodriguez remain business partners, as well as co-owning multiple properties in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles, their main priority is their children, who have become quite close over the past few years. "Jennifer has been such a big part of Alex's daughters' lives, and she will continue to be a big part," the source explained. "She loves his girls. Their split is trickier because of the kids."

While Lopez is ready to move forward with her life, the source shares the Rodrigues is still hoping they can work things out. "Alex seems to have a harder time letting go," the source said. "He still wants to get back together with Jennifer. But to her, their relationship is over."

Another source told Us Weekly that in her next relationship, Lopez "wants someone who’s fully invested in her and someone she can trust when her partner is not around.” Ultimately, Lopez is "a super-strong woman inside and out" and won't let her break up keep her down for long.

Photo: Getty

Chat About Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Want To 'Remain Friends' After Split

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.