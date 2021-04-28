Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Want To 'Remain Friends' After Split

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently called off their engagement after intense speculation began swirling about their relationship status. Despite their romantic relationship not working out, Lopez and Rodriguez hope to stay important parts of each other's lives.

"Jennifer and Alex are figuring out how to be exes and still remain friends," a source told People after the former couple was spotted dining together in Los Angeles earlier this week. They reportedly met up to "talk business and how to move forward in a friendly way."

While Lopez and Rodriguez remain business partners, as well as co-owning multiple properties in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles, their main priority is their children, who have become quite close over the past few years. "Jennifer has been such a big part of Alex's daughters' lives, and she will continue to be a big part," the source explained. "She loves his girls. Their split is trickier because of the kids."

While Lopez is ready to move forward with her life, the source shares the Rodrigues is still hoping they can work things out. "Alex seems to have a harder time letting go," the source said. "He still wants to get back together with Jennifer. But to her, their relationship is over."

Another source told Us Weekly that in her next relationship, Lopez "wants someone who’s fully invested in her and someone she can trust when her partner is not around.” Ultimately, Lopez is "a super-strong woman inside and out" and won't let her break up keep her down for long.

Photo: Getty