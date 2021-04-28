Job Hunting? Texas Live! In Arlington To Host Job Fair In May

There's good news for anyone looking for a job in the hospitality industry in DFW.

Texas Live! in Arlington his hosting a hiring event from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 6 to fill dozens of positions. The live entertainment venue features multiple restaurants and bars, and is located near Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium.

The companies hiring include multiple venues including Live! Arena, PBR Texas, Rangers Republic, Lockhart Smoke House, and Sports & Social. They are looking to hire servers, kitchen staff, event staff, concert ushers, hosts/hostesses, cashiers, bartenders, promotional staff, bussers, and barbacks.

The positions range from entry level to management opportunities. Hiring managers and recruiters will be interviewing candidates in person at the event, too. Interested applicants should bring a smartphone equipped with a QR code reader.

The career fair is open to the public, and attendees are asked to wear masks. More information can be found here.

Recently, the hospitality and restaurant industry in Texas has had a hard time filling open positions. Diners have returned now that businesses are able to open 100%, but restaurant owners have been unable to keep up with demand because of a shortage of employees.

