Feedback

Kane Brown Gushes About His Daughter Kingsley, Calls Her His 'Best Friend'

By Hayden Brooks

April 28, 2021

Kane Brown has a daddy's girl on his hands.

During the country singer's appearance on The Artist and The Athlete with Lindsay Czarniak podcast, Brown, 27, gushed about his baby daughter, Kingsley Rose, 17 months, saying, "That's my little girl, man. She's my best friend." He went on to admit that he felt "hurt" at the beginning of Kingsley's life because she "just wanted her mom [wife Katelyn] all the time," but it sounds like things have changed.

"Every time I put her down she just keeps saying 'Dada' and [puts her arms up], so I can't say no," he continued.

Back in March, Brown was candid with PEOPLE about how Kingsley has impacted his quality of life. "Kingsley has completely changed our lives for the better. I know when I get home and I'm exhausted, just holding her makes my day completely better," he admitted of what it’s like to have her around the house.

"I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love. And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on," he continued. "She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back, and if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick."

Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown

