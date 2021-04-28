King County May Need To Prepare For Returning COVID-19 Restrictions

Some COVID-19 restrictions may be returning to King County due to recent coronavirus trends, according to KING 5.

Public health officials told King County Council Tuesday (April 27) that the county was failing both indicators that would keep it in Phase 3 of Washington's reopening plan.

"We should expect the announcement next week that King County will be moved back to Phase 2," Patty Hayes said, the Director of Public Health – Seattle & King County. "We might as well get prepared for that and not just wait."

The county has been reporting more COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the last several days. Even though King is doing well in terms of vaccinations, these coronavirus rates are not improving, county officials pointed out. Leaders are even saying that they're experiencing a fourth wave of infections.

As a result, the county should prepare for a rollback announcement on May 3, the state's next evaluation of counties' handling of the pandemic.

Pierce County fell back into Phase 2 earlier this month, prompting a wave of pandemic-related restrictions to come back. Here are some of the requirements that'll be in place when a county is under Phase 2:

Businesses and indoor spaces, including restaurants, retail stores and gyms, will operate at a maximum of 25% capacity

Indoor social gatherings limited to five people from outside your household

Outdoor entertainment spots, such as zoos and stadiums, can have a maximum of 200 people

