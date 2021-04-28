Feedback

Lana Del Rey Announces Another New Album Called 'Blue Banisters'

By Katrina Nattress

April 28, 2021

Lana Del Rey's having a busy year. The day after releasing her seventh album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, the singer-songwriter revealed its follow-up, Rock Candy Sweet, would be coming out on June 1. Now, she's unveiled yet another project — Blue Banisters — which is slated for a 4th of July release (fitting for an artist so enthralled with Americana).

Del Rey shared the news with a simple and to the point social media post. "BLUE BANISTERS Album out July 4" she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of what might be the cover art. While it's presumed this will be her third album of 2021, it's worth noting that the photo Del Rey posted is the same one she used for her Rock Candy Sweet announcement — the cropping and filter are just different. So is this really a new project, or has Rock Candy Sweet evolved into something else? We'll have to wait and see. For now, see her post below.

When Del Rey initially unveiled Rock Candy Sweet, she added more details about the project on Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot of a Harper's Bazaar article title "Lana Del Rey Can't Qualify Her Way Out Of Being Held Accountable."

"Just want to say thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamorizing domestic abuse," she wrote sarcastically on top of the article's text. "I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record on June 1 titled Rock Candy Sweet."

Photo: Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

Chat About Lana Del Rey Announces Another New Album Called 'Blue Banisters'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.