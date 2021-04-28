Lana Del Rey Announces Another New Album Called 'Blue Banisters'

Lana Del Rey's having a busy year. The day after releasing her seventh album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, the singer-songwriter revealed its follow-up, Rock Candy Sweet, would be coming out on June 1. Now, she's unveiled yet another project — Blue Banisters — which is slated for a 4th of July release (fitting for an artist so enthralled with Americana).

Del Rey shared the news with a simple and to the point social media post. "BLUE BANISTERS Album out July 4" she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of what might be the cover art. While it's presumed this will be her third album of 2021, it's worth noting that the photo Del Rey posted is the same one she used for her Rock Candy Sweet announcement — the cropping and filter are just different. So is this really a new project, or has Rock Candy Sweet evolved into something else? We'll have to wait and see. For now, see her post below.