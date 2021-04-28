Feedback

Man Threatened To Blow Up Las Vegas Airport Over $55 Baggage Fee

By Ginny Reese

April 28, 2021

Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A man allegedly threatened to blow up the Las Vegas airport and kill people because he was angry about the extra baggage fee, reported 13 KTNV Las Vegas.

Andrew Greco, 52, was arrested on Friday. Greco is facing counts of Making Threats or Conveying False Information Concerning Acts of Terrorism and one count of Communicating a Bomb Threat.

According to the arrest report, Greco had a bag that he was going to check for his Frontier Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Reno. When the ticket agent told him that it would cost $55, Greco reportedly "blew up", used "vulgar" language, and "gave her the middle finger."

According to police, there were nonspecific threats to McCarran Airport. The caller said that they had prior military experience and would kill people in Las Vegas or blow up an aircraft.

During an FBI interview, Greco told authorities that he made the calls to try to get his money back and that "he wanted to scare them into a response."

FBI agents searched Greco's hotel room and found three phones along with documents associated with the airline, but nothing else suspicious was found.

According to the report, McCarran Airport took many safety measure in response to the threats.

Greco was booked into the Clark County Detention Center with $5,000 bail.

