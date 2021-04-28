Feedback

See Why Officials Are Asking People To Avoid Alki Beach Park Waters

By Zuri Anderson

April 28, 2021

Public health officials closed Alki Beach Park to all water recreation Wednesday (April 28) after a sewage overflow contaminated the water, according to Patch.

The Washington Department of Ecology said the overflow happened on Bonair Drive Southwest. Reporters said closures like these usually last for at least 48 hours after an overflow occurs. Officials also said fecal matter is present in the water.

While the park is closed, swimmers, boaters and other citizens are asked to avoid any contact with the water in the area.

"Exposure to water with high bacteria levels can cause gastroenteritis, rashes, respiratory infections and other unwelcome health effects, officials said. Children and older adults can be especially vulnerable to waterborne illnesses, and the closure also applies to pets, as dogs are especially prone to drinking from waterways," Patch wrote.

Officials are encouraging the public to check their blog or social media for the latest updates on the situation.

Photo: Washington Department of Ecology

Chat About See Why Officials Are Asking People To Avoid Alki Beach Park Waters

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.