See Why Officials Are Asking People To Avoid Alki Beach Park Waters

Public health officials closed Alki Beach Park to all water recreation Wednesday (April 28) after a sewage overflow contaminated the water, according to Patch.

The Washington Department of Ecology said the overflow happened on Bonair Drive Southwest. Reporters said closures like these usually last for at least 48 hours after an overflow occurs. Officials also said fecal matter is present in the water.

While the park is closed, swimmers, boaters and other citizens are asked to avoid any contact with the water in the area.

"Exposure to water with high bacteria levels can cause gastroenteritis, rashes, respiratory infections and other unwelcome health effects, officials said. Children and older adults can be especially vulnerable to waterborne illnesses, and the closure also applies to pets, as dogs are especially prone to drinking from waterways," Patch wrote.

Officials are encouraging the public to check their blog or social media for the latest updates on the situation.