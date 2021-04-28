Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Minnesota

By Kelly Fisher

April 28, 2021

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on Tuesday (April 27).

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are more than 400 school districts in Minnesota, and more than 870 high schools. More than 301,000 students are enrolled, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Minnesota:

  1. Math and Science Academy, in Woodbury
  2. Nova Classical Academy Upper School, in Saint Paul
  3. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School, in Eden Prairie
  4. Parnassus Prep School-Rhetoric, in Maple Grove
  5. Orono Senior High, in Long Lake
  6. Wayzata High, in Plymouth
  7. Eastview Senior High, in Apple Valley
  8. Eagan Senior High, in Eagan
  9. Edina Senior High, in Edina
  10. Minnetonka Senior High, in Minnetonka
  11. Mounds View Senior High, in Arden Hills
  12. Mahtomedi Senior High, in Mahtomedi
  13. Woodbury Senior High, in Woodbury
  14. East Ridge High School, in Woodbury
  15. St. Anthony Village Senior High, in Saint Anthony
  16. St. Michael-Albertville Senior High, in Saint Michael
  17. Mound-Westonka High School, in Minnetrista
  18. Sartell Senior High, in Sartell
  19. Lakeville South High, in Lakeville
  20. St. Charles Secondary, in Saint Charles
  21. Central Senior High, in Saint Paul
  22. Andover High School, in Andover
  23. Irondale Senior High, in New Brighton
  24. Eden Prairie Senior High, in Eden Prairie
  25. Rosemount Senior High, in Rosemount

See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Minnesota

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.