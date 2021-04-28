These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Minnesota

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on Tuesday (April 27).

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are more than 400 school districts in Minnesota, and more than 870 high schools. More than 301,000 students are enrolled, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Minnesota:

Math and Science Academy, in Woodbury Nova Classical Academy Upper School, in Saint Paul Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School, in Eden Prairie Parnassus Prep School-Rhetoric, in Maple Grove Orono Senior High, in Long Lake Wayzata High, in Plymouth Eastview Senior High, in Apple Valley Eagan Senior High, in Eagan Edina Senior High, in Edina Minnetonka Senior High, in Minnetonka Mounds View Senior High, in Arden Hills Mahtomedi Senior High, in Mahtomedi Woodbury Senior High, in Woodbury East Ridge High School, in Woodbury St. Anthony Village Senior High, in Saint Anthony St. Michael-Albertville Senior High, in Saint Michael Mound-Westonka High School, in Minnetrista Sartell Senior High, in Sartell Lakeville South High, in Lakeville St. Charles Secondary, in Saint Charles Central Senior High, in Saint Paul Andover High School, in Andover Irondale Senior High, in New Brighton Eden Prairie Senior High, in Eden Prairie Rosemount Senior High, in Rosemount

