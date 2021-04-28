These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Minnesota
By Kelly Fisher
April 28, 2021
Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.
Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on Tuesday (April 27).
Rankings also break down state-by-state.
There are more than 400 school districts in Minnesota, and more than 870 high schools. More than 301,000 students are enrolled, according to U.S. News.
These are the Top 25 high schools in Minnesota:
- Math and Science Academy, in Woodbury
- Nova Classical Academy Upper School, in Saint Paul
- Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School, in Eden Prairie
- Parnassus Prep School-Rhetoric, in Maple Grove
- Orono Senior High, in Long Lake
- Wayzata High, in Plymouth
- Eastview Senior High, in Apple Valley
- Eagan Senior High, in Eagan
- Edina Senior High, in Edina
- Minnetonka Senior High, in Minnetonka
- Mounds View Senior High, in Arden Hills
- Mahtomedi Senior High, in Mahtomedi
- Woodbury Senior High, in Woodbury
- East Ridge High School, in Woodbury
- St. Anthony Village Senior High, in Saint Anthony
- St. Michael-Albertville Senior High, in Saint Michael
- Mound-Westonka High School, in Minnetrista
- Sartell Senior High, in Sartell
- Lakeville South High, in Lakeville
- St. Charles Secondary, in Saint Charles
- Central Senior High, in Saint Paul
- Andover High School, in Andover
- Irondale Senior High, in New Brighton
- Eden Prairie Senior High, in Eden Prairie
- Rosemount Senior High, in Rosemount
See the full list here.
Photo: Getty Images