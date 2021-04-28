These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Ohio
By Kelly Fisher
April 28, 2021
Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.
Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on Tuesday (April 27).
Rankings also break down state-by-state.
There are more than 700 school districts in Ohio, and more than 870 high schools. More than 557,000 students are enrolled, according to U.S. News.
These are the Top 25 high schools in Ohio:
- Walnut Hills High School, in Cincinnati
- Ottawa Hills High School, in Toledo
- Wyoming High School, in Wyoming
- Bexley High School, in Bexley
- Solon High School, in Solon
- Madeira High School, in Cincinnati
- Indian Hill High School, in Cincinnati
- Chagrin Falls High School, in Chagrin Falls
- Oakwood High School, in Dayton
- Hudson High School, in Hudson
- Rocky River High School, in Rocky River
- Turpin High School, in Cincinnati
- Aurora High School, in Aurora
- Olentangy High School, in Lewis Center
- Dublin Jerome High School, in Dublin
- William Mason High School, in Mason
- Bay High School, in Bay Village
- Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School, in Broadview Heights
- Grandview Heights High School, in Columbus
- Orange High School, in Pepper Pike
- Olentangy Liberty High School, in Powell
- Mariemont High School, in Cincinnati
- Columbus Alternative High School, in Columbus
- Granville High School, in Granville
- John Hay Early College High School, in Cleveland
See the full list here.
Photo: Getty Images