These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Ohio

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on Tuesday (April 27).

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are more than 700 school districts in Ohio, and more than 870 high schools. More than 557,000 students are enrolled, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Ohio:

Walnut Hills High School, in Cincinnati Ottawa Hills High School, in Toledo Wyoming High School, in Wyoming Bexley High School, in Bexley Solon High School, in Solon Madeira High School, in Cincinnati Indian Hill High School, in Cincinnati Chagrin Falls High School, in Chagrin Falls Oakwood High School, in Dayton Hudson High School, in Hudson Rocky River High School, in Rocky River Turpin High School, in Cincinnati Aurora High School, in Aurora Olentangy High School, in Lewis Center Dublin Jerome High School, in Dublin William Mason High School, in Mason Bay High School, in Bay Village Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School, in Broadview Heights Grandview Heights High School, in Columbus Orange High School, in Pepper Pike Olentangy Liberty High School, in Powell Mariemont High School, in Cincinnati Columbus Alternative High School, in Columbus Granville High School, in Granville John Hay Early College High School, in Cleveland

Photo: Getty Images