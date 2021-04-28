Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Ohio

By Kelly Fisher

April 28, 2021

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on Tuesday (April 27).

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are more than 700 school districts in Ohio, and more than 870 high schools. More than 557,000 students are enrolled, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Ohio:

  1. Walnut Hills High School, in Cincinnati
  2. Ottawa Hills High School, in Toledo
  3. Wyoming High School, in Wyoming
  4. Bexley High School, in Bexley
  5. Solon High School, in Solon
  6. Madeira High School, in Cincinnati
  7. Indian Hill High School, in Cincinnati
  8. Chagrin Falls High School, in Chagrin Falls
  9. Oakwood High School, in Dayton
  10. Hudson High School, in Hudson
  11. Rocky River High School, in Rocky River
  12. Turpin High School, in Cincinnati
  13. Aurora High School, in Aurora
  14. Olentangy High School, in Lewis Center
  15. Dublin Jerome High School, in Dublin
  16. William Mason High School, in Mason
  17. Bay High School, in Bay Village
  18. Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School, in Broadview Heights
  19. Grandview Heights High School, in Columbus
  20. Orange High School, in Pepper Pike
  21. Olentangy Liberty High School, in Powell
  22. Mariemont High School, in Cincinnati
  23. Columbus Alternative High School, in Columbus
  24. Granville High School, in Granville
  25. John Hay Early College High School, in Cleveland

See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

