Ohio Is Among The Highest-Paying States For These 2 Professions

By Kelly Fisher

April 6, 2021

You might be able to earn more money depending on where you live.

Stacker, a data-driven journalism hub, released an analysis of 50 occupations in varying industries, determining the highest-paying state for each jobStacker used 2019 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and considered average annual wage data to rank the Top 5 states for each position, the publication explains.

Ohio made two Top 5 highest-paying state lists, Stacker found from its analysis.

Agricultural equipment operators

Ohio comes in at No. 5.

Here’s the full Top 5 list of highest-paying states:

  1. Delaware, with an average annual wage of $45,020 and employment of 40.
  2. North Dakota, with an average annual wage of $42,920 and employment of 140.
  3. New York, with an average annual wage of $40,180 and employment of 110.
  4. Nebraska, with an average annual wage of $40,010 and employment of 1,070.
  5. Ohio, with an average annual wage of $39,660 and employment of 490.

Food scientists and technologists

Ohio comes in at No. 4.

Here’s the full Top 5 list of highest-paying states:

  1. Washington D.C., with an average annual wage of $100,790 and employment of 50.
  2. Maryland, with an average annual wage of $97,010 and employment of 420.
  3. Illinois, with an average annual wage of $95,500 and employment of 890.
  4. Ohio, with an average annual wage of $87,800 and employment of 600.
  5. Connecticut, with an average annual wage of $87,590 and employment of 40.

Find more information here.

Photo: Getty Images

