Ohio Is Among The Highest-Paying States For These 2 Professions
By Kelly Fisher
April 6, 2021
You might be able to earn more money depending on where you live.
Stacker, a data-driven journalism hub, released an analysis of 50 occupations in varying industries, determining the highest-paying state for each job. Stacker used 2019 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and considered average annual wage data to rank the Top 5 states for each position, the publication explains.
Ohio made two Top 5 highest-paying state lists, Stacker found from its analysis.
Agricultural equipment operators
Ohio comes in at No. 5.
Here’s the full Top 5 list of highest-paying states:
- Delaware, with an average annual wage of $45,020 and employment of 40.
- North Dakota, with an average annual wage of $42,920 and employment of 140.
- New York, with an average annual wage of $40,180 and employment of 110.
- Nebraska, with an average annual wage of $40,010 and employment of 1,070.
- Ohio, with an average annual wage of $39,660 and employment of 490.
Food scientists and technologists
Ohio comes in at No. 4.
Here’s the full Top 5 list of highest-paying states:
- Washington D.C., with an average annual wage of $100,790 and employment of 50.
- Maryland, with an average annual wage of $97,010 and employment of 420.
- Illinois, with an average annual wage of $95,500 and employment of 890.
- Ohio, with an average annual wage of $87,800 and employment of 600.
- Connecticut, with an average annual wage of $87,590 and employment of 40.
Find more information here.
Photo: Getty Images