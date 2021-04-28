Track List For Billie Eilish's New Album 'Happier Than Ever' Unveiled

Billie Eilish is making sure that her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever, is a moment.

After teasing the project at the top of the week, Eilish, 19, shared details of the collection, which features 16 tracks in total. While the set includes the previously released, "my future," the rest of the project remains entirely new for Eilish fans and will be pressed onto vinyl. Head on over to her official store for your opportunity to pre-order an exclusive copy of the LP on cool grey vinyl or golden yellow for $35.00. The item is expected to ship on or around July 30. The album is also available on pink and brown cassettes, as well as a deluxe box set.

"This is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it," the chart-topper announced via Instagram of the project, which she wrote with FINNEAS in Los Angeles. “I can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am too!!"

Previously, Eilish told Australia's Herald-Sun in September 2020 that her new LP would be a "vaccine record,” describing it as the "album everyone's out dancing in the streets to."

1. Getting Older

2. I Didn’t Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. my future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley’s Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy