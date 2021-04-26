Feedback

Billie Eilish Officially Enters New Era In Cryptic 'Happier Than Ever' Post

By Eliot Hill

April 26, 2021

After teasing us for weeks, Billie Eilish is finally giving us a taste of new music.

On Monday (April 26), the 19-year-old, and her freshly platinum hair, gave us a snippet of a brand new unnamed song.

Using the caption "Happier Than Ever" — is a song name? An album name? Her new mantra? — Eilish can be seen in the neutral-tone video looking over her shoulder while sitting in a sandy-beige chair while the lyrics "When I'm away from you I'm happier than ever" play as she stares down the camera.

“WHO’S CRYING WITH MEEEEE?😭😭😭😭” one fan commented while another said, “Break the internet again!”

Almost a week ago Eilish told us "things are comingggg" while sporting a rather girly cream cardigan. If that outfit and the teaser video are anything to go by, it seems like Eilish's sophomore release may be a little softer than the dark imagery we're used to seeing from her.

Fans of the singer have also started theorizing that she's been hinting at new lyrics in a few of her recent Insta captions including, "don’t get complacent" and “you look half dead half the time.”

The Grammy winner first debuted her platinum hair over a month ago and promised after the release of her documentary that a new era would be upon us. Her brother FINNEAS has also been teasing the release of her second album for some time now.

Her official site also changed to ring in the new era — check it out here.

Photo: WesandAlex for iHeartRadio

Billie Eilish

Chat About Billie Eilish Officially Enters New Era In Cryptic 'Happier Than Ever' Post

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.