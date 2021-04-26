Billie Eilish Officially Enters New Era In Cryptic 'Happier Than Ever' Post

After teasing us for weeks, Billie Eilish is finally giving us a taste of new music.

On Monday (April 26), the 19-year-old, and her freshly platinum hair, gave us a snippet of a brand new unnamed song.

Using the caption "Happier Than Ever" — is a song name? An album name? Her new mantra? — Eilish can be seen in the neutral-tone video looking over her shoulder while sitting in a sandy-beige chair while the lyrics "When I'm away from you I'm happier than ever" play as she stares down the camera.