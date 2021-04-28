Utah is the fastest-growing state in the entire country, reported ABC 4.

According to The U.S. Census Bureau, the 2020 Census results show that Utah's population increased by 18.4% since 2010, which is the fastest rate in the United States.

Utah's population grew from 3,271,616 on April 1, 2020. This population apportionment number represents the in-state population and the 3,636 people living overseas, such as military personnel and federal civilians. According to officials, missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were not included in the overseas count.

The state gained 507,731 new residents in the ten-year span between 2010 and 2020. 35 percent of that growth was from new migration (177,242) and 65 percent was due to natural increase (330,489).

This means that the state's growth rate surpassed the nation's by a factor of 2.5.

Mallory Bateman, senior research analyst and Utah State Data Center coordinator at the Gardner Institute said:

"Today’s release is just the start of our important data insights from the 2020 Census. We are excited to see Utah maintain its position as the fastest-growing state in the nation at 18.4% growth this decade and to know Utah is now home to over 3.27 million people."

Photo: Getty Images