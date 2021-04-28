Feedback

'Deadbeat Dads' Will No Longer Be Able To Hunt And Fish In Utah

By Ginny Reese

April 28, 2021

"Deadbeat dads" may no longer be able to hunt and fish in Utah, reported BroBible.

A law that was passed by the Utah State Legislature will hinder those who owe at least $2,500 in child support payments from getting hunting and fishing licenses.

The law will go into effect on July 1st.

A warning was sent out to those that fall within the category. It read:

"This notice is to inform you that according to records maintained by the Office of Recovery Services (ORS), you currently have child support arrears over $2,500.00 [...] you may not apply for, obtain, or attempt to obtain a license, permit, or tag for hunting or fishing."

So far, 19,062 people have been identified as being $2,500 behind on child support payments. Out of that large number, at least 9,454 of them have applied for hunting or fishing licenses in the past.

In order to be considered for a license again, the person will have to pay the owed amount in full or at least be in the process of paying.

Faith Heaton Jolly, a spokesperson for Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources, said:

"They do have to be basically be paying on that plan for a full 12 months before they would be eligible to get a hunting or fishing license.

The measures may seem unnecessary to some, but many Utah mothers have already said that they have received their first payment in years.

Photo: Getty Images

