2021 NFL Draft Results: Live Updates, Draft Tracker For Round-One

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is set to kickoff on Thursday, April 29 and continue through Saturday (May 1.)

College football's top junior and senior players are eligible to be selected by the NFL's 32 franchises and embark on a career in professional football. The draft itself has become a major televised event as fans are eager to see which new players will join their favorite teams.

This year's draft will air live from Cleveland, Ohio, which was initially chosen as the host city during the 2019 NFL Spring League Meeting. Last year's draft was held virtually for the first time in 85 years amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished with an NFL worst 1-15 overall record, will have the No. 1 overall pick, with many projecting them to be eyeing former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, regarded by most as the top overall prospect in college football.

iHeartRadio will provide live coverage and updates of the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft below:

Round 1

Jacksonville Jaguars- New York Jets- San Francisco 49ers (from Houston via Miami)- Atlanta Falcons- Cincinnati Bengals- Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia)- Detroit Lions- Carolina Panthers- Denver Broncos- Dallas Cowboys- New York Giants- Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco via Miami)- Los Angeles Chargers- Minnesota Vikings- New England Patriots- Arizona Cardinals- Las Vegas Raiders- Miami Dolphins- Washington Football Team- Chicago Bears- Indianapolis Colts- Tennessee Titans- New York Jets (from Seattle)- Pittsburgh Steelers- Jacksonville Jaguars (from L.A. Rams)- Cleveland Browns- Baltimore Ravens- New Orleans Saints- Green Bay Packers- Buffalo Bills- Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)- Tampa Bay Buccaneers-

