Alabama Star Najee Harris Falls To Steelers In 2021 NFL Draft

Najee Harris will look to continue the great legacy of Pittsburgh Steelers running backs.

Harris was selected by the Steelers at No. 24 overall during the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday (April 29) night.

Harris, who ranked as the No. 1 running back and No. 2 overall prospect for the 2017 national recruiting cycle, was the top running back prospect selected in Thursday's draft and was projected by ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. to be selected by Pittsburgh in his mock draft earlier this month.

The senior led all FBS running backs with 26 rushing touchdowns and ranked third nationally with 1,466 rushing yards, which led all SEC players.

Harris was also credited for driving nine hours from Dallas, Texas to Tuscaloosa after his Dallas-Birmingham flight was cancelled due to lightning to support his former teammates at Alabama's Pro Day earlier this month, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

"Alabama RB Najee Harris’ flight from Dallas to Birmingham was cancelled last night due to lightning, so with no other travel options available, Harris drove nine hours to make it to Alabama’s Pro Day by 10 am today. He’s not even working out today but wanted to support teammates," Schefter tweeted.

Photo: Getty Images