Steelers 'Closing In' On Extension With Veteran Prior To 2021 NFL Draft
By Jason Hall
April 29, 2021
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly close to reaching a deal that could possibly have implications in the 2021 NFL Draft this weekend.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Steelers are "closing in" on a one-year extension with backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, which would run through the 2022 NFL season.
"Sources: The #Steelers are closing in on a 1-year extension with QB Mason Rudolph. Nothing done yet, but look for it soon for the Steelers’ backup. He’ll be signed through 2022," Rapoport tweeted on Thursday (April 29) afternoon.
Rudolph, 25, was selected by the Steelers in the third-round of the 2018 NFL Draft and is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2021 season.
The former Oklahoma State standout made nine starts in the absence of Ben Roethlisberger during his three-year NFL career, which included going 5-3 during eight starts in 2019.
The Steelers' currently have Roethlisberger -- who agreed to a new contract this offseason -- and fellow backup Joshua Dobbs -- who re-signed with the team earlier this month -- under contract through next season, while Dwayne Haskins -- a former first-round pick by the Washington Football Team in 2019 -- will become a restricted free agent in 2020.
