Steelers 'Closing In' On Extension With Veteran Prior To 2021 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly close to reaching a deal that could possibly have implications in the 2021 NFL Draft this weekend.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Steelers are "closing in" on a one-year extension with backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, which would run through the 2022 NFL season.

"Sources: The #Steelers are closing in on a 1-year extension with QB Mason Rudolph. Nothing done yet, but look for it soon for the Steelers’ backup. He’ll be signed through 2022," Rapoport tweeted on Thursday (April 29) afternoon.

Rudolph, 25, was selected by the Steelers in the third-round of the 2018 NFL Draft and is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2021 season.