Feedback

Steelers 'Closing In' On Extension With Veteran Prior To 2021 NFL Draft

By Jason Hall

April 29, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly close to reaching a deal that could possibly have implications in the 2021 NFL Draft this weekend.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Steelers are "closing in" on a one-year extension with backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, which would run through the 2022 NFL season.

"Sources: The #Steelers are closing in on a 1-year extension with QB Mason Rudolph. Nothing done yet, but look for it soon for the Steelers’ backup. He’ll be signed through 2022," Rapoport tweeted on Thursday (April 29) afternoon.

Rudolph, 25, was selected by the Steelers in the third-round of the 2018 NFL Draft and is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2021 season.

The former Oklahoma State standout made nine starts in the absence of Ben Roethlisberger during his three-year NFL career, which included going 5-3 during eight starts in 2019.

The Steelers' currently have Roethlisberger -- who agreed to a new contract this offseason -- and fellow backup Joshua Dobbs -- who re-signed with the team earlier this month -- under contract through next season, while Dwayne Haskins -- a former first-round pick by the Washington Football Team in 2019 -- will become a restricted free agent in 2020.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Steelers 'Closing In' On Extension With Veteran Prior To 2021 NFL Draft

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.