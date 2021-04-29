Arizona Man Won $2.9 Million With $5 Bet At Las Vegas Casino

Las Vegas resorts have seen big money flowing recently with many big wins and hit jackpots.

One of the big winners was an Arizona man who is now a millionaire.

Roger L., from right here in the Grand Canyon State, won $2.9 million on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine game at a Las Vegas casino, reported AZ Family.

According to officials, Roger made a $5 bet on a "Wheel of Fortune!" slot machine and hit the jackpot.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations to Roger L. who just became $2.9 million richer playing Wheel of Fortune!"