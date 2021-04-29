Feedback

Arizona Man Won $2.9 Million With $5 Bet At Las Vegas Casino

By Ginny Reese

April 29, 2021

New Casino In Atlantic City Hopes To Draw Younger crowd

Las Vegas resorts have seen big money flowing recently with many big wins and hit jackpots.

One of the big winners was an Arizona man who is now a millionaire.

Roger L., from right here in the Grand Canyon State, won $2.9 million on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine game at a Las Vegas casino, reported AZ Family.

According to officials, Roger made a $5 bet on a "Wheel of Fortune!" slot machine and hit the jackpot.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations to Roger L. who just became $2.9 million richer playing Wheel of Fortune!"

According to AZ Family, there have been lots of big winners this week in Las Vegas who have won over a million dollars.

In South Point on Monday, a $5 bet led to a whopping $10 million win.

Also, an Alaskan tourist hit a $2.1 million jackpot after putting $40 into a slot machine at the Cosmopolitan.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Arizona Man Won $2.9 Million With $5 Bet At Las Vegas Casino

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.