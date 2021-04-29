Bon Jovi Will Kick Off 'Epic' Drive-In Concert Series At 7 Wisconsin Venues

The Encore Drive-In Nights concert series announced a date for a strong start to the 2021 series with a “never-before-seen” Bon Jovi broadcast performance.

The iconic rocker and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is slated to premiere the exclusive show on May 22.

“Bon Jovi is a global icon and we’re so happy that the band will be launching our 2021 concert season!” said Walter Kinzie, CEO at Encore Drive-In Nights. “The pandemic has taught us that there are new avenues for live entertainment and this model is one of the safest and most innovative options for world-class, fun events for the whole family. There are millions of fans who don’t usually attend live shows, whether it’s because they live far away from the big touring arenas or because of the cost. Artists can now connect with these fans in a completely new way.”

Bon Jovi kicked off an epic career in the early 1980s, selling more than 130 million albums worldwide, the Milky Way Drive-In noted.

The drive-in concert follows “the massive success” of the 2020 series, which included Metallica, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Kane Brown.

Bon Jovi tweeted the announcement Monday (April 26), dubbing the show an “epic concert event exclusive for the big screen…like you have never seen before.”