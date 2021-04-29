Elliot Page Tearfully Recounts Transition In First TV Interview With Oprah

Elliot Page gets overcome with emotion in his first sit-down interview since coming out as trans.

The Oscar-nominated actor, whose personal pronouns are he/they, announced his name is Elliot Page in a heartfelt coming-out letter posted to social media in December 2020.

Now, the Juno actor, 34, sits down with Oprah Winfrey for an upcoming episode of Apple TV+’s The Oprah Conversation in which he detailed his struggles with depression and anxiety before revealing that he is transgender. In a teaser for the upcoming special, releasing Friday (April 30), Page can be seen weeping tears of joy as he recalls his revelatory journey toward happiness.

“I was expressing this to people in my life much before posting that letter and telling people for the first time and knowing I wanted a moment to become comfortable in myself and to be able to get to that point," an emotional Page told Oprah. "For me, in this time we’re in right now and especially with this horrible backlash we’re seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative to do so.”