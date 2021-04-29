Elliot Page Tearfully Recounts Transition In First TV Interview With Oprah
By Paris Close
April 29, 2021
Elliot Page gets overcome with emotion in his first sit-down interview since coming out as trans.
The Oscar-nominated actor, whose personal pronouns are he/they, announced his name is Elliot Page in a heartfelt coming-out letter posted to social media in December 2020.
Now, the Juno actor, 34, sits down with Oprah Winfrey for an upcoming episode of Apple TV+’s The Oprah Conversation in which he detailed his struggles with depression and anxiety before revealing that he is transgender. In a teaser for the upcoming special, releasing Friday (April 30), Page can be seen weeping tears of joy as he recalls his revelatory journey toward happiness.
“I was expressing this to people in my life much before posting that letter and telling people for the first time and knowing I wanted a moment to become comfortable in myself and to be able to get to that point," an emotional Page told Oprah. "For me, in this time we’re in right now and especially with this horrible backlash we’re seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative to do so.”
Page said that, before coming out as gay in 2014, he'd "never even touched someone outside who I was in love with," added, "Any kind of sensation of feeling that again … There was just no way I could do it."
After feeling "closeted [for] so long," the Umbrella Academy star, who previously shared he'd undergone top surgery in March, also revealed what part of his transition has brought him the most joy.
"It's, you know, getting out of the shower and the towel is around your waist, and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like 'There I am,’” Page shared, as per E! News. "And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked … It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body probably for the first time."
