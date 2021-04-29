Former Florida Deputy Claims Stand Your Ground In Killing Of His Son
By Zuri Anderson
April 29, 2021
A former Florida deputy headed to court for the choking death of his son, according to WINK.
The attorneys representing 58-year-old Sergio Perez are calling for manslaughter charges against him to be dropped last week. They claim the former Lee County deputy has Stand Your Ground immunity because he feared for his life and his mother.
Perez turned himself in in April last year for the 2019 death of his 33-year-old son Ramon. Investigators said the incident went down at Perez's mother -- Ramon's grandmother -- in Cape Coral. Perez's attorneys said the father put his son in a chokehold to keep Ramon from hurting, or even killing, him or the grandmother.
"Documents show Ramon Perez was drinking and at one point punched his father in the head," WINK wrote. "Sergio told his mother to call the police, but Ramon pushed her. She suffered a broken hip and a brain bleed."
Perez also claimed his son pulled a gun on him several times, court documents show. Detectives added that 26 guns were found in Ramon's room.
David Thomas, a former police officer and a forensic studies professor at FGCU, said Perez can make a stand your ground case.
“He has a right to try to stop that threat,” Thomas said. “Now, it depends on how violent that altercation got in that house.”
Perez is due back in court Tuesday, May 4.
Photo: Getty Images