Former Florida Deputy Claims Stand Your Ground In Killing Of His Son

A former Florida deputy headed to court for the choking death of his son, according to WINK.

The attorneys representing 58-year-old Sergio Perez are calling for manslaughter charges against him to be dropped last week. They claim the former Lee County deputy has Stand Your Ground immunity because he feared for his life and his mother.

Perez turned himself in in April last year for the 2019 death of his 33-year-old son Ramon. Investigators said the incident went down at Perez's mother -- Ramon's grandmother -- in Cape Coral. Perez's attorneys said the father put his son in a chokehold to keep Ramon from hurting, or even killing, him or the grandmother.