If You're Vaccinated, Take Advantage Of These Deals In The Portland Area

Businesses across the United States started offering perks to customers if they show proof that they've been vaccinated. Portland is no different, according to PDX Monthly.

Two businesses in the metro area are offering discounts to people and even free menu items if you've rolled up your sleeves for a dose or two.

Local cannabis chain Kaya Shack has their "Pot for Shot" program running right now, where anyone can get a 10 percent discount if they bring their vaccine card. Reporters said the program runs to the end of the pandemic, whenever that might be.

"We have had many customers take advantage of the ‘Pot for Shot’ promotion and express their thankfulness for positively recognizing the importance of the COVID vaccine program," Bryan Arnold said, Kaya Shack’s Vice President of Marketing

The next business is local Vancouver bar Vault 31. Get this -- you can get free Jell-O shots with a vaccine card or selfie. Just make sure you're coming in for food or a drink. Owner David Kaulitz said this is a "thank you" to customers.

"It has been so amazing and so reassuring to see how many people are coming in that are excited to show their card. It’s like they’re holding up trophies, it’s the coolest thing and just the glow on people’s faces that it’s here people are getting vaccinated," Kaulitz told KPTV.

