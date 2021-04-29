Feedback

Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photos Of Son On His First Birthday

By Peyton Blakemore

April 29, 2021

Iggy Azalea's baby boy is growing up right before our eyes.

On Wednesday (April 28), the "Dance Like Nobody's Watching" rapper posted a series of rare Instagram photos of her son Onyx in honor of his first birthday. "Happy 1st Birthday to my favorite person in the entire universe! 💖," she captioned the series that showed the one-year-old playing with toys. "I never thought I could love anything or anyone this much, Onyx you’re a joy. Your happiness is my happiness."

Hours later, the proud mom posted photos and videos of the over-the-top celebration she threw her son, who wore a green Gucci outfit and white Adidas for his birthday party, to her Instagram Story.

As fans know, Iggy shared the first photo of Onyx, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti, back in October. "👼🏽," Iggy captioned an Instagram series that featured two photos of her holding Onyx. (See the post HERE) The 30-year-old rapper, who previously stated that she wanted to keep her son's life private after keeping his delivery a secret, chose to share the photos of Onyx hours after confirming that'd she'd split from Carti.

Last June, Iggy announced that she'd recently welcomed her first child after previously denying pregnancy rumors. “I have a son,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.” She added at the time, “I want to make his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

Photo: Getty Images

Iggy Azalea

Chat About Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photos Of Son On His First Birthday

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.