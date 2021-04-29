'It Feels Great': Phoenix Suns Clinch First Playoff Berth In 11 Years

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was only in middle school the last time the team made it into the playoffs back in 2010.

Now, Booker will finally get to experience the postseason for himself, reported ESPN.

The Suns clinched a postseason berth with a 109-101 win over the LA Clippers in Phoenix on Wednesday night, and finally ended the second-longest playoff drought in the NBA.

Booker said, "It feels great. It's been a long time coming. I just shut my mouth for five years."

Booker is currently on pace to score the ninth-most points by any player in NBA history. He said:

"Everybody that used to play for the Suns in the past would come through and be like there was a whole different level to it. Believe me, I am looking forward to it, packing the place out, hopefully, if we get to that point, and the atmosphere, energy and vibe around the whole city to be up."