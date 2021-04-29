Feedback

Kate Middleton & Prince William Share New Portraits For Tenth Anniversary

By Emily Lee

April 29, 2021

Happy anniversary to Prince William and Kate Middleton!

On Thursday (April 29), the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate their tenth anniversary as husband and wife. To mark this huge marital milestone, William and Kate released two new official portraits with the public.

The two photos show the future king and queen posing outdoors in matching blue ensembles. The pair are all smiles as they show off some very rare PDA. According to their Instagram account, the sweet portraits were captured earlier this week at their London home Kensington Palace.

Though William and Kate are celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary, they actually met a decade before their wedding as college freshmen back in 2001. They became close friends before they started dating around 2003. The rest is histoy.

Photo: Getty

Chat About Kate Middleton & Prince William Share New Portraits For Tenth Anniversary

