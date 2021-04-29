Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To Lesser Charge In Sexual Assault Case

Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree assault and battery, stemming from accusations he sexually assaulted a high school student in 2016.

According to CBS affiliate WBTW, the 23-year-old rapper was sentenced to 18 months probation on Wednesday (April 28) after the victim agreed to the terms of a plea deal Kodak ultimately accepted.

Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was initially charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and faced up to 30 years in prison after he was accused of assaulting a high school student in a hotel room following a concert in Florence, South Carolina, in 2016.

As part of his plea deal, he was sentenced to 10 years suspended to 18 months probation with the condition that he takes full accountability for the incident, undergoes counseling, and publicly apologizes to the victim, which he did in court.

"I apologize to Miss [victim's name] and am hopeful we can all move forward," Kodak said, per WBTW, on Wednesday. "I wish her the best in her life."

Following the sentencing, Kodak's legal team released a statement addressing the rapper's plea deal.

"Today Bill Kapri took a plea to the legal charge of assault, a non-sex offense, and received 18 months probation," the statement read. "This was a change of charge from the original charge. Having consistently denied these 5-year-old allegations, he entered this plea in order to resolve the matter."

As fans know, Kodak received a commutation from former President Donald Trump in January. He was originally sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to falsifying gun applications.

Photo: Getty Images