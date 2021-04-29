New Orleans Eases COVID Restrictions, Mask Mandate Remains In Place

One day after Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the statewide mask mandate, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the parish would not follow suit. However, while New Orleans will continue requiring masks, officials will begin easing some COVID restrictions across the city, WWLTV reports.

"A mask mandate will remain in the city of New Orleans," said Mayor Cantrell. "New Orleans is a safer place because of the guidelines we have had in place over the past year."

Starting Friday (April 30), the city will begin rolling back some of the coronavirus restrictions that have been prevalent through much of the pandemic. The maximum gathering size will increase to 250 indoors and 500 people outdoors, while businesses can reopen at 100% capacity.

Cantrell said the city could expect to fully reopen once it reaches herd immunity levels from vaccinations, or about 75%, per WWLTV.

"Everything we wish to do in our city, and opening back up our economy, is about getting vaccinated," she said.

Currently, the city sits at around 35% of residents fully vaccinated. Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno, however, said this number is slightly skewed. If you leave out residents under the age of 16, those who do not yet qualify for vaccination, the parish is closer to 45% fully vaccinated. While there is reason for hope, Dr. Avegno said there is still a ways to go.

"Just like in a marathon," she said, "it is that last mile that is most important and determines success."

Photo: Getty Images