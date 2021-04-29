PHOTOS: 'Gorilla Hail' Hammers Texas, Smashes Windows Across State
By Anna Gallegos
April 29, 2021
Severe weather tore through Texas on Wednesday night and dropped hail from North Texas to south of San Antonio.
Some of the worst hail was seen in Keller. According to the National Weather Service, hailstones there were around 3 inches in diameter, which is slightly larger than a baseball.
Many Texans took to social media to share photos of hailstones destroying car windows and wrecking havoc on their backyards. A "weather fanatic" on Twitter shared a video of the "gorilla hail" pummeling their pool.
Gorilla hail!!!! ....Keller TX pic.twitter.com/XHDH0xHIGf— Blayne the weather fanatic (@Blayne90095403) April 29, 2021
@FOX4 My neighbor’s car...still w paper tags! #keller #tarrantcounty #hail pic.twitter.com/qWZ6qOfHeC— Scott Vickers (@scottvickers01) April 29, 2021
These photos were sent to me from Fort Worth!😳⛈#TXwx #Hail #DFW #DFWwx pic.twitter.com/7xglVV2khC— Christopher Nunley, Ph.D. (@chrisnunley) April 29, 2021
The storm also damaged power lines and structures in Parker County.
Around 34,000 people lost electricity in Central and South Texas because of the storm, Newsweek reported.
Destructive hail was also seen west of San Antonio in Uvalde and Medina counties, where at least one person reported a large hailstone tearing through their roof.
One of many giant hail stones that came through the roof of my friend’s house this evening in Sabinal, Texas. @NWSSanAntonio @IanShelton1997 @TxStormChasers @Justin_Horne @ReedTimmerAccu #eWXspotter pic.twitter.com/SGO7u8VcLi— Kris WeltensϟF (@vortexrfd) April 29, 2021
Baseball-sized hail spotted 17 miles northwest of Uvalde. This photo was sent to us by KENS 5 Eyewitness Tammy Fish.— KENS 5 (@KENS5) April 29, 2021
"We were in an interior closet with our children. It was eerily still outside and then we heard a loud noise and the house shook a bit with the first big hailstone," Rebecca Gilliam, a resident of Hondo, told CNN.
"The hail was so big and had so much force that it came through the roof in many areas and even sheet rock on interior walls in some areas."
The storm is moving out of Texas and to the east, but rain is still expected in the DFW area on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The threat of severe weather in DFW will subside by Thursday afternoon, but there is still the chance of localized flooding. Highs will be in the the upper 60s in the west to the upper 70s in the southeast.
The Austin/San Antonio area will continue to see scattered showers throughout Thursday and highs will be in the high 70s and low 80s.
