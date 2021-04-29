PHOTOS: 'Gorilla Hail' Hammers Texas, Smashes Windows Across State

"We were in an interior closet with our children. It was eerily still outside and then we heard a loud noise and the house shook a bit with the first big hailstone," Rebecca Gilliam, a resident of Hondo, told CNN.

"The hail was so big and had so much force that it came through the roof in many areas and even sheet rock on interior walls in some areas."

The storm is moving out of Texas and to the east, but rain is still expected in the DFW area on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The threat of severe weather in DFW will subside by Thursday afternoon, but there is still the chance of localized flooding. Highs will be in the the upper 60s in the west to the upper 70s in the southeast.

The Austin/San Antonio area will continue to see scattered showers throughout Thursday and highs will be in the high 70s and low 80s.

