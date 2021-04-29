Preschoolers, Teachers Can Get Free Admission To SeaWorld San Antonio

Preschoolers and teachers are eligible for free, unlimited admission to SeaWorld in San Antonio, but time is running out to grab this freebie.

Parents of kids 5 and younger can sign their little one up for the Preschool Card, which allows them inside the park and admission to its various annual events. It's normally $80, but it's free until April 30 with online registration, which can be found here.

A similar deal is offered for teachers, but they must be certified by the state of Texas and enter in their Department of Education number. Registration can be found here.

The Teacher Card expires on December 31, 2021, while the Preschool Card expires on January 2, 2022. The cards are only good at the San Antonio location.

There is also a separate promotion of service members and their families. SeaWorld already offers active duty military members and reservists, and up to three dependents, complimentary admission, but the offer is also being extended to veterans for a limited time.

Military veterans and three guests can sign up for complimentary passes on the SeaWorld website. Registration is available through May 16, but the free tickets must be used before June 27.

Photo: Getty Images