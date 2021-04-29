Someone Made An Oopsie During A Florida Roadway Paint Job

Someone made an oopsie during a paint job in Florida recently.

The mistake was spotted Wednesday (April 28) on Golfway Boulevard near Woodbury Road in Orange County. A school zone area got a fresh paint job, and it was almost a job well done except for the clear error written on the road.

The word spelled "SCOHOL" instead of "SCHOOL." You can see the photo here.

A county spokeswoman said it was an "honest mistake" that was corrected Wednesday night. No word on how the mispelling happened, either.

A similar mishap happened last year in South Florida. Instead of a roadway paint job, someone installed a sign welcoming people to Dania Beach in the wrong city.

Photo: Getty Images