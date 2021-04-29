Tim Tebow Being Considered By Team With Familiar Ties For NFL Comeback

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has reportedly worked out as a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Tebow, 33, recently participated in a workout for his hometown team, which is now coached by Urban Meyer, the former Heisman Trophy winner's head coach during his decorated collegiate career at the University of Florida.

Rapoport reiterated that Tebow's potential role would be "more so than tight end...think Taysom Hill," comparing it to the backup quarterback who has played multiple offensive positions for the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Tebow reached out to the Jaguars and requested the tryout from the position many believed would have extended his NFL career.