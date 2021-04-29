Tim Tebow Being Considered By Team With Familiar Ties For NFL Comeback
By Jason Hall
April 29, 2021
Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has reportedly worked out as a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Tebow, 33, recently participated in a workout for his hometown team, which is now coached by Urban Meyer, the former Heisman Trophy winner's head coach during his decorated collegiate career at the University of Florida.
Rapoport reiterated that Tebow's potential role would be "more so than tight end...think Taysom Hill," comparing it to the backup quarterback who has played multiple offensive positions for the New Orleans Saints.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Tebow reached out to the Jaguars and requested the tryout from the position many believed would have extended his NFL career.
From our NFL Draft Preview show: Tim Tebow is back in the news. pic.twitter.com/hWRwN8pX6m— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021
Tebow, whose size and athleticism dominated collegiate defenses, refused to make the switch to the tight end position after being selected by the Denver Broncos in the first-round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
The two-time national champion led the Broncos to a 7-4 record in 11 regular season starts and a playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers during his second season, but was released the following offseason after Denver signed Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning as a free agent.
Tebow made sporadic appearances for the New York Jets the following season before once again being released. He then made several preseason appearances for the New England Patriots in 2013 and Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, while balancing his broadcasting career with the SEC Network.
Tebow announced his pursuit of a Major League Baseball career in August 2016 and was invited to the New York Mets' spring training roster multiple times, but ultimately made his highest regular season appearance for the organization in AAA during the 2019 season.
Photo: Getty Images