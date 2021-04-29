Vegas Couple Finds Bones That Date Back To Ice Age During Pool Installation

A Las Vegas couple said that their pool construction hit a bit of a roadblock when the workers found some bones, reported ABC 15.

Experts believe that the bones are at least 14,000 years old and date all the way back to the most recent ice age.

Matt Perkins and his husband were building a six-foot-deep pool in their back yard when the bones were unearthed. The two recently moved to Las Vegas from Washington state.

During the build, pool diggers found a set of bones that were about four or five below the Earth's surface.

Perkins said, "Monday morning we woke up [and] the pool guy said he was going to come to check out the pool. We assume that was normal, we wake up he's out front with the police."

Police and crime scene investigators determined that the bones were not those of a human.