Washington Selects Jamin Davis At No. 19 Pick In 2021 NFL Draft

By Jason Hall

April 30, 2021

The Washington Football Team addressed the defensive side of the football with its first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Washington selected former Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis at No. 19 overall Thursday (April 29) night.

Davis emerged as a starter for the Wildcats in the absence of starting linebacker Chris Oats, who suffered a stroke last May. The Ludowici, Georgia native finished his junior season with 144 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five interceptions, three passes blocked, three quarterback hurries, one block, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble, before declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

In total, Davis appeared in 36 games and started 11 games, including 10 in 2021.

Davis was one of the fastest rising prospects in college football following his standout junior campaign.

“Davis is a very similar story to (Indiana safety) Jamar Johnson. He didn’t even earn a starting job until this past season as a redshirt junior,” Pro Football Focus wrote of Davis. “When he did, though, he certainly made the most of it. Davis flashed some of the best sideline-to-sideline plays of anyone in this draft en route to an 87.5 run-defense grade. That showed up at his Pro Day, where he ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash with an 11-foot broad jump and a 42-inch vertical. He’s the type of explosive athlete that doesn’t last long in the draft.”

Photo: Getty Images

