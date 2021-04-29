Weezer To Celebrate 'Van Weezer' During Album Release Party: How to Watch

Weezer's long-awaited Van Weezer album is almost here, and the band is celebrating during their exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party on the album's release day, May 7th.

Van Weezer is Weezer's fifteenth full-length studio album and follows OK Human, which was released earlier this year. The band's new album is metal-inspired and is actually dedicated to late rock icon Eddie Van Halen. After Van Halen's passing, the band shared, "We're saddened to hear of Eddie Van Halen's untimely passing today. Given the news today, we want to dedicate our album Van Weezer to Eddie as a thank you for all the incredible music that soundtracked our youth and inspired the record."

Weezer's new album includes previously-released songs like "The End of the Game," "Hero," "Beginning of the End" and "I Need Some of That."

During their iHeartRadio Album Release Party, the band will be performing their Van Weezer songs live, and talk about the album during an exclusive Q&A with iHeartRadio's Booker. The band will also be joined by fans, virtually, to celebrate.

How To Stream The Show

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Weezer on Friday, May 7th at 8pm local time via LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Alternative Radio station.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Weezer by listening to their Van Weezer songs below.