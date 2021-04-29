Why April 30th Matters in Rock History

It’s April 30th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1976, Keith Moon of The Who reportedly paid several New York taxi drivers 100 bucks each to block either end of a side-street to his hotel. The drummer then proceeded to empty his hotel room of its contents onto the empty road below.

In 1988, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon dropped out of the Billboard 200 for the first time in 725 weeks, but it would later return to the charts.

In 2008, a giant inflatable pig that floated away during Roger Waters’ Coachella set was recovered in tatters in California. The two families who found what was left of it were given a reward of 10-thousand dollars and four-lifetime tickets to the Coachella festival.

And in 1991, Nirvana signed a recording contract with Geffen’s DGC label for 290-thousand dollars.

(H/T: This Day in Music)