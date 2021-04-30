A Nuclear Waste Tank May Be Leaking In Washington, U.S. Officials Say

Washington state officials were notified by the U.S. Department of Energy Thursday (April 29) about an underground nuclear waste storage tank possibly leaking contaminated liquid into the ground.

The Associated Press (AP) said this alleged leakage is happening at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland. According to reporters, Tank B-109 is the second tank suspected of leaking waste left from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons. Now, U.S. officials are warning that more tanks are leaking.

"There is no increased health or safety risk to the Hanford workforce or the public," Geoff Tyree said, a spokesman for the Energy Department. "Contamination in this area is not new and mitigation actions have been in place for decades to protect workers, the public and the environment."

Tank B-109 holds 123,000 gallons, or 465,000 liters of radioactive waste. It was constructed during the Manhattan Project and received waste from Hanford operations between 1946 and 1976. Officials said systems in the area catch and remove contaminants that reach the groundwater so it doesn't taint the Columbia River.

The World War II-era tank was first suspected back in March 2019 after reports of a small drop in its liquid waste level. Despite monthly checks showing stability since then, a July 2020 checkup revealed another drop. That's when the DOE launched an investigation, according to AP.

Photo: Getty Images