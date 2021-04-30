Feedback

Baby Keem & Travis Scott Link Up On 'Durag Activity': See The Video

By James Dinh

April 30, 2021

Baby Keem has released "durag activity," his new team-up with Travis Scott, just in time for his collaborator’s 29th birthday.

On Friday (April 30), the duo dropped the almost four-minute cut, where they flex about their wealth and impact. "Freak b*tch keep starin' at the Draco/ Typed out loud, but promise I'ma make my days long/ F*ck up a b*tch n*gga in my bae clothes/ Askin' question, all my friends are fake hoes," Keem opens the mid-tempo cut. La Flame, on the other hand, boasts about his luxurious black Bugatti Chiron, which is estimated to be worth $3 million.

"durag activity" marks Keem's first major collaboration with another rapper. In addition to the track, the release also arrived alongside a mafia-esque video, which was directed by Eliel Ford. Expect the offering to appear on Keem's upcoming album, as per a press release. It serves as the follow-up to "No Sense," which dropped in March.

In addition to the new track, Scott kept his birthday celebration at a high with a beach-side outing. Over on Instagram Story, the rapper rejoiced in both the single and his birthday with a CACTI cake mirroring the packaging of his record-selling CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. The line, which is available in three flavors, recently outperformed the launch of other major hard seltzers and locked in the highest first-week rate of sale for a variety pack in Anheuser-Busch history.

Photo: YouTube/BabyKeemVEVO

Travis ScottBaby Keem

