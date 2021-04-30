Maluma Is Pairing His Love For Planet Earth With The Latinx Community

Let's talk about Anheuser-Busch's Reventón de Verano. How did you get involved in this event?

Anheuser-Busch is like family. We have worked together through Michelob Ultra Pure Gold and when they mentioned performing, I was excited to perform my new album #7DJ for the first time and to have the opportunity to bring great energy into people’s homes through music.

The virtual affair will feature your sustainable art collection with Federico Uribe. How do your visions on sustainability and the environment align?

I feel we don’t do enough for our Mother Earth, who has been kind to us in sharing its beauty and resources. I want to continue to educate the new generation and my Latin community on the importance of taking care of our planet, and how to do so.

The collaboration arrived in conjunction with the release of #7DJ, which was inspired by your trip to Jamaica. There's a level of thoughtfulness in the way the record shows love to the island and Black culture. How conscious were you of this when working on the project?

I followed my heart and I have always admired the Jamaican culture and music. In Colombia, there’s a big fan base of Jamaican music and I grew to that, and it was my dream to blend both sounds and cultures.

Had you planned on creating a cross-cultural concept record going into that vacation? I read you were seeking a big break.

I didn’t think of it as a cross-culture concept going into recording this album. I am in a place within my life, where I feel grounded and connected to the world, and felt creating an album from Jamaica with their influences is what my heart and mind was asking for.