One Phoenix-Area Water Park Not Reopening For The 2021 Season Amid Pandemic

While many water parks are opening around the area, one is choosing to remain closed. Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe will be closed for the 2021 summer season, reported ABC 15. This is due to the situation with the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Big Surf Waterpark said in a news release, "Due to the uncertainty of where the global health crisis and the associated social distancing that is currently going on, Big Surf Waterpark is announcing that it will remain closed for the 2021 season."

Though the parks are allowed to reopen as restrictions were lifted, Big Surf said that they were "very concerned with how the social distancing guidelines would significantly affect the quality of the Big Surf experience and limit interaction with many of the attractions."

The water park plans to open for the 2022 season.

Anyone looking for some summer fun can hit up one of the other parks reopening in the area.

Six Flags in Phoenix announced that it will be reopening on March 13th and will be open on weekends in March, April, and May. It will begin opening daily on May 31st.

Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa will be open on weekends in March, April, and May. The park will begin opening daily on June 1st.

Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale has remained open throughout the pandemic. The park requires facial coverings and has increased cleaning procedures.

Oasis opened in February and is currently open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to the website, the lazy river is closed on Thursdays.

