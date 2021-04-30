Race Fans Are Gearing Up For Indy 500 By Decorating Their Homes

Instead of having thousands of racing fans flocking downtown for the Indy 500 Festival Parade, the parade is coming to fans in 2021.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is hosting a "reverse parade" and is encouraging Indy residents to decorate their homes to be part of it.

It'll be like Christmas in May, but instead of using green and red string lights and blow-up Santas, homeowners are asked to decorate their home in a racing theme that "exemplifies the spirit of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500, and the NTT Indy Car Series," according to the 500 Spectacle of Homes website.

“The goal of this is to get people involved. Obviously can’t come and participate in a parade like happens most years, and so this is a way for people to just use any resources they have in their garage or in their house and just be able to participate,” high school student Luke Hern told WISH. Decorations are already up at Hern's home.

For anyone who needs a creative kickstart, IMS is offering 500 free design kits that are available at community centers around town.

Participating homeowners can register at the IMS website to have their address added to their official map.

The 500 Spectacle of Homes will celebration will end with the reverse parade, where all 33 starting drivers will cruise through streets with the best decorated homes on May 29 as a thank you to fans.

