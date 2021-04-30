Tarrant County Considers Paying People To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

You can get a free doughnut for getting the COVID-19 vaccine and even a free beer, but what about cold hard cash?

Tarrant County is considering paying residents to roll up their sleeve to get their shots.

“We have got to find some way to incentivize people to get out,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley told CBS DFW.

The rush to get the COVID vaccine has slowed down to a trickle. In Tarrant County, vaccine registrations have slowed down 97% since it reached its peak earlier this year, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported.

The county has made it easier than ever to find and schedule a vaccine appointment through its online portal, but only 19% of Tarrrant County residents are fully vaccinated. 9% of those vaccinated are between the ages 16 to 24.

Whitley sees the potential of increasing those numbers by offering gift cards or even just $50.

“I think it’s a very serious option. I mentioned to the (county commissioners) court, I just said ‘think about it, and next Tuesday let’s talk about it,'" said Whitley.

The money for any potential incentives would come from federal COVID-19 relief funds. The county is expected to $407 million while the cities in Tarrant County will receive $456 million.

Photo: Getty Images