Thomas Rhett Returns To His Roots On New Album 'Country Again (Side A)'

The 31-year-old continued, "And, I would say somewhere around mid-2019, it just kinda hit me in the face of like, man, when you're kind of forced to not be able to work and not be able to tour, you actually have to sit with yourself and be okay with who you are, cause that's who you get to be with — you and your wife and your kids. And, I think this transformation that was started happening in me in 2019 really came to fruition in 2020. And that kind of new discovery of self, just new discovery of learning how to sit, learning how to be content, learning how to not grind so hard all the time, it turned into this whole thought of this 'Country Again' concept, and it was a really neat self-reflecting time for me that it made its way into song, and then made its way onto this album."

In addition to the album's release, Rhett will be supporting Country Again (Side A) during an upcoming iHeart Country Album Release Party next week. Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Thomas Rhett on Monday, May 3rd at 9pm ET/6pm PT via CWTV.com or the CW app. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry Radio channel.