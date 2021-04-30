VIDEO: Tourists Tased After Liquor Bottle Hits Police Car In Miami Beach

A video captured a confrontation between a Miami Beach police officer and two tourists, which ended in the pair being tased, according to NBC Miami.

The dispute went down in the middle of South Beach on Thursday (April 29). Arrest reports said Catrina Jones and Kevin McMiller started arguing with the officer after McMiller allegedly threw a glass liquor bottle at the officer's squad car. The pair then got close to the officer's face and threatened to beat him up, according to the report.

Cellphone video shows the officer pushing Miller, who then turns and walks away. That's when the officer tases him. Jones was also tased while trying to help McMiller, reporters said. The report also claims the officer told them to stop before using his taser.

Jones is charged with resisting officer with violence. McMiller faces charges of battery, resisting officer with violence, and carrying an open container of alcohol. Jones was charged with resisting an officer with violence. They have posted bond, but there's no word on when they'll be released.

Photo: Miami-Dade Corrections