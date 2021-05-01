Jennifer Lopez Hangs Out With Ben Affleck After A-Rod Split: Report

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly started hanging out with one of her old flames: Ben Affleck.

According to Page Six, the “Jenny from the Block” musician has allegedly been “spending time” with her ex-fiance Affleck, just weeks after breaking off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. As the outlet reports, the 48-year-old actor-producer was allegedly “spotted multiple times” going to Lopez’s home in Los Angeles during the day.

Even juicier, the site reports Affleck gets picked up in a white Escalade SUV — that may or may not belong to the “Booty” performer — that drives the Argo star to her nearby mansion.

“Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house,” an inside source told the outlet.

What’s more, Page Six published several recent photos of Affleck, including a myriad dated on Thursday (April 29) showing him getting out of the vehicle believed to belong to Lopez, and others of the SUV hitting the highway. Still, at the time of this writing, recent photos of the duo’s supposed sightings have not surfaced online.

Despite these brow-raising speculations, an insider insisted: “They are friends … they’ve never not been.”

As fans know, “Bennifer” was engaged to be married back in 2002 but they eventually called off their wedding plans in January 2004.

The same fate befell Lopez and the former baseball athlete, with whom the musician called it quits earlier this month after two years of being engaged.

Photo: Getty Images