Selena Gomez, Drake Working Together On Psych-Thriller Movie 'Spiral'
By Regina Star
May 1, 2021
Selena Gomez has been attached to star in a new thriller with Drake on board as executive producer.
According to Deadline, the Disney alum is joining the cast of an upcoming psychological thriller, titled Spiral, that will be helmed by Petra Collins (A Love Story). The Canadian rapper, who executive produces the hit Emmy-winning HBO series Euphoria, has reportedly signed on to assume similar responsibilities with the forthcoming film alongside Future the Prince (Adel Nur), Matthew Budman, and Sumaiya Kaveh via Forest Hill Entertainment.
The movie is described as a social media thriller that“follows a former influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart.” Collins and author-poet Melissa Broder (aka @sosadtoday) created the story and wrote the original script together, with added revisions by Phoebe Fisher.
Collins was able to court Gomez for her film after “impressing” the pop star with her work on her 2017 music video for her single “Fetish.” Considering things go as planned, Spiral would mark Collins’ directorial debut and another screen gig for the songbird.
In case you’ve been sleeping, Gomez has been on a hot streak with movie and TV gigs as of late. As of recently, she’s finished shooting Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin; lent her voice to Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (out this summer); and is expected to portray a trailblazing mountaineer in the 2022 feature film In the Shadow of the Mountain.
Photo: Getty Images