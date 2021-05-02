Feedback

Billie Eilish Stuns In Corset, Catsuit In Seductive 'British Vogue' Photos

By Paris Close

May 2, 2021

It’s Billie Eilish like you’ve never seen her before.

The “Therefore I Am” singer broke the internet on Sunday (May 2) when she unveiled herself as British Vogue’s next cover girl. Inside the forthcoming June 2021 issue, Eilish appears in several sexy ensembles in an array of fashionable photos that show off the singer’s sultry side.

@britishvogue cover 🥰🥰🥰 thank you to @edward_enninful, @denagia, @craigmcdeanstudio, @jilldemling and the british vogue team for respecting my vision and making this come to life,” Eilish wrote on Instagram, where she posted a number of enticing photos of her wearing her big, bold blonde hair.

The Grammy-winner, 19, sports several jaw-dropping pieces in the shoot, including a rose-toned corset skirt from Gucci, bra and panties, latex gloves, and sparkling jewelry for the cover shot.

Inside the magazine, the outfits get increasingly more seductive as the “My Future” singer can be seen wearing a classy Burberry trench coat, curve-hugging corset, boots, and gloves. Other photos show Eilish in a peach-colored corset dress that features a draped skirt designed by Alexander McQueen as well as a black custom catsuit ensemble created by Mugler.

Amazed with the turnout of the photoshoot, Eilish shared, “I love these pictures and i loved doing this shoot. do whatever you want whenever you want. f—k everything else.”

Eilish’s British Vogue cover marks her first time gracing the magazine since she went platinum blonde to signal her next music era and the forthcoming release of her second album, Happier Than Ever (due July 30).

See more photos of Billie Eilish for British Vogue below.

Photo: Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish

