Billie Eilish Stuns In Corset, Catsuit In Seductive 'British Vogue' Photos

It’s Billie Eilish like you’ve never seen her before.

The “Therefore I Am” singer broke the internet on Sunday (May 2) when she unveiled herself as British Vogue’s next cover girl. Inside the forthcoming June 2021 issue, Eilish appears in several sexy ensembles in an array of fashionable photos that show off the singer’s sultry side.

“@britishvogue cover 🥰🥰🥰 thank you to @edward_enninful, @denagia, @craigmcdeanstudio, @jilldemling and the british vogue team for respecting my vision and making this come to life,” Eilish wrote on Instagram, where she posted a number of enticing photos of her wearing her big, bold blonde hair.

The Grammy-winner, 19, sports several jaw-dropping pieces in the shoot, including a rose-toned corset skirt from Gucci, bra and panties, latex gloves, and sparkling jewelry for the cover shot.