Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Bring Out Daughter Daisy For A Bike Ride

Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom brought their daughter Daisy out for a bike ride around town.

Earlier this week, the “Teenage Dream” musician and her beaux were photographed cycling throughout Santa Barbara with their eight-month-old daughter tagging along for the ride.

The Daily Mail, who shared images from the couple’s Thursday stroll on Saturday (May 1), caught the couple biking throughout their neighborhood as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor led the way with his baby girl seated on the front of his bike, while the “Never Worn White” singer biked closely behind her hubby-to-be. (See the pics here.)

In the photos, Perry can be seen wearing a green crop top with matching leggings as well as a face mask, whereas her sweetheart wore a grey t-shirt, bright yellow shorts, calve-high socks, and a baseball cap for the fun-filled excursion.