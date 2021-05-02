Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Bring Out Daughter Daisy For A Bike Ride
By Regina Star
May 2, 2021
Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom brought their daughter Daisy out for a bike ride around town.
Earlier this week, the “Teenage Dream” musician and her beaux were photographed cycling throughout Santa Barbara with their eight-month-old daughter tagging along for the ride.
The Daily Mail, who shared images from the couple’s Thursday stroll on Saturday (May 1), caught the couple biking throughout their neighborhood as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor led the way with his baby girl seated on the front of his bike, while the “Never Worn White” singer biked closely behind her hubby-to-be. (See the pics here.)
In the photos, Perry can be seen wearing a green crop top with matching leggings as well as a face mask, whereas her sweetheart wore a grey t-shirt, bright yellow shorts, calve-high socks, and a baseball cap for the fun-filled excursion.
The lovebirds, who announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day in 2019, welcomed Daisy Dove Bloom back in August 2020.
"I think that you realize that when you become a mother…you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom,” Perry said in an Instagram Live of her life as a new mom. “It's really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That's what's promised is this moment and nothing else.”
In the weeks leading to Daisy’s birth, Bloom, who also shares a son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, said he’s proud to become a “girl dad.”
